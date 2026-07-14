Zareen Khan snaps at paparazzi, warns, 'Mere saath faltugiri mat karna'; here's why | Watch

New Delhi:

Although Bollywood actor Zareen Khan has not appeared in a film for about five years, she frequently stays in the limelight for various reasons, whether it is her social media posts or her personal life. She is now making headlines again, not for an upcoming project or her private life, but because of this viral video.

In it, Zareen is seen reprimanding the paparazzi and openly expressing her anger. The clip is spreading rapidly across social media and has sparked mixed reactions from users.

Zareen Khan loses her temper

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video, which shows Zareen attending an event where she suddenly loses her cool with the paparazzi. In the viral clip, Zareen is seen looking at a dress in a store when a man asks, 'Do you want this?' Zareen smiles and replies, 'I'll pick up whatever I want. You don't need to worry about it.' The man then says, 'Why don't you try it on?' Hearing this, Zareen immediately loses her temper.

Zareen responds, saying, 'Right here? In front of all of you? Mere saath faltugiri mat karna. Everyone needs to stay within their limits, okay?' The actress reportedly directed the remark at a member of the paparazzi.

Social media users have been reacting to the video, with many praising Zareen for standing up for herself. One user wrote, 'Well done. That's exactly the kind of reply he needed.' Another commented, 'She did the right thing. They finally got a reality check after a long time.' Another user wrote, 'Self-respect is paramount.'

Watch the video here:

Zareen Khan's career

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Salman Khan's Veer. She later appeared in films such as Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and 1921. Apart from her films, she has often been in the spotlight because of her resemblance to Katrina Kaif. Reacting to the comparisons in the past, Zareen said that while she initially felt happy about them, she later realised they had a significant impact on her career.

Zareen Khan's latest acting venture has been the TV series Phir Se Restart (2025) in Hindi language, in which she plays her own self along with Jay Soni. Her last movie has been the Hindi movie titled Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, released on 14th February, 2020.

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