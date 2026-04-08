Zareen Khan's mother Parveen Khan dies due to prolonged illness, actor's team issues statement

New Delhi:

Actress Zareen Khan's mother, Parveen Khan, passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. The news of her demise was confirmed by the actor's team in an official statement released on April 8, 2026.

The official statement read, "This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April (sic),"

(Image Source : REPORTER)Official statement released by Zareen Khan's team

It must be noted that Zareen Khan had been regularly updating her fans on social media about her mother’s health and had been appealing to them to pray for her speedy recovery. In February 2026, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared an emotional note, "Mom's hospitalised again... Please keep her in your prayers!"

This is a developing story.