Zakir Khan becomes first Indian to perform in Hindi at New York's MSG, gets standing ovation Comedian Zakir Khan became the first Indian comic to perform at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden completely in Hindi. He also received a standing ovation from the audience.

New Delhi:

Zakir Khan, well-known Indian stand-up comedian, made history by becoming the first Indian comedian to perform at Madison Square Garden completely in Hindi. The 37-year-old comic is best known for his specials "Mannpasand", "Haq Se Single", and others, hails from Indore and is loved for his sympathetic "sakht launda" (tough guy) image and unique storytelling.

As part of his ongoing North America Tour, Zakir performed to a sold out show with a crowd of 6,000 people, marking a significant milestone for any Indian comedian on the global stage. On Monday, his brother Zeeshan Malang shared a video from the show and praised Zakir for the show.

Zakir Khan recieves standing ovation at Madison Square Garden

Zakir Khan received a standing ovation from the audience at the New York's Madison Square Garden. The caption of the post reads, "A standing ovation from @thegarden To Time Square New York take-over —- bhai is unstoppable."

Social media reacts to Zakir Khan's post

Social media users and fellow comedians reacted to Zakir's post and congratulated him. Vir Das commented, "congratulations brother!" Munawar Faruqui also commented, "Goosebumps what a legacy zindabad." Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina added, "Historic".

Hasan Minhaj calls it a "historic night for comedy around the world"

During the evening, fellow comedian Hasan Minhaj joined Zakir on stage to support him and referred to it as "a historic night for comedy around the world." He shared a carousel post on Instagram and wrote, "A historic night for comedy around the world! Last night I got to see my brother @zakirkhan_208 aka Zakir Bhai become the first comedian in history to headline @thegarden entirely in Hindi. He combines storytelling and poetry in ways that are elevating the genre of comedy to places I’ve never seen before. I also think my parents love him more than me (I’m okay with that)."

For the unversed, in October 2023, Zakir performed at The Royal Albert Hall in London and created history by becoming the first Asian comedian in the world to perform there.

