Zakir Khan's first video from Lilavati Hospital surfaces, fans express concern | Watch

New Delhi:

Over the past decade, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has earned immense fame through his work, garnering accolades for everything from acting to writing stories. Zakir is currently on an extended break that is expected to last for about four years. Amidst this hiatus, a video has emerged showing Zakir inside a hospital room, with his family also present. This video was shared by Zakir's younger brother, Arbaz Khan.

Zakir is admitted in Lilavati hospital

This video was uploaded by Zakir's younger brother, Arbaz Khan, as part of a Ramadan vlog. In the vlog, Arbaz takes viewers inside the hospital room where Zakir Khan is admitted. The comedian is seen wearing a gown of Lilavati hospital. The short clip shows the comedian spending time with his brother, watching the India vs. England T20 Cricket World Cup match.

After the video went viral, fans immediately began commenting online, inquiring about the comedian's health. Many viewers expressed their concern and wished him a speedy recovery. Many also posted comments simply saying, 'Get well soon.' In the vlog, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi can be seen visiting the comedian at the hospital. It is significant to note that 12th Fail movie featuring Vikrant Massey was inspired by the real life story of Manoj and Shraddha.

Watch the video here:

Zakir Khan's work break

During a show in Hyderabad in January, he told the audience that he needed to step away from his career for a while. In a message, he wrote, 'I am going on a very long break, perhaps until 2028-29, or even until 2030. It will be a break of three, four, or five years, so that I can take care of my health and resolve some other personal matters. Therefore, everyone present here is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than I could ever imagine, and I will remain eternally grateful to you all. Thank you very much.'

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