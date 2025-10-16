Zaheer Iqbal places his hand on Sonakshi Sinha's belly, playfully shuts down pregnancy rumours | Watch As Diwali parties light up Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's playful moment at Ramesh Taurani's event went viral, charming fans and dismissing pregnancy rumours with laughter. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

As one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, Diwali approaches, and celebrities from the film industry are attending back-to-back Diwali parties. A few days ago, ace designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash for Bollywood celebrities, and now film producer Ramesh Taurani organised a Diwali party on October 15, 2025.

Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and Pooja Hegde, among others, attended the event. However, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s playful chemistry grabbed everyone's attention.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal attend Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party

In viral videos, Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, were seen arriving at the Diwali party. As the duo posed for the paparazzi, Zaheer playfully placed his hand on Sonakshi’s belly, teasing about a baby bump. For the unversed, there had been earlier rumours about Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy. Dismissing these rumours, Zaheer and Sonakshi’s chemistry sparked laughter among fans.

Commenting on the video, one user called Zaheer “husband material". He wrote, "This guy is total husband material that loves to just joke around with his wifey .. and she is loving it .. happy for her." Another added, "Their pranks are awesome."

For the unversed, the Dabaang actress Sonakshi Sinha married actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony after dating for seven years. The duo has worked together in Satram Ramani's comedy-drama film 'Double XL' in 2022.

Sonakshi Sinha's work front

The 38-year-old actress Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Kussh Sinha's horror mystery film 'Nikita Roy' alongside Paresh Rawal. According to details available on IMDb, she will be next seen in the Telugu language film 'Jatadhara' opposite Divya Khossla and Sudheer Bahu Posani.

Also Read: 'Chitthi Aayi Hai': Bigg Boss 19 contestants left in tears after receiving letters from their families | Watch