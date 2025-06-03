'You may be Kamal Haasan but can't hurt sentiments': Karnataka HC rebukes 'Thug Life' actor over Kannada row The Karnataka High Court criticised pan-India star Kamal Haasan for his controversial remarks made over the Kannada language during a hearing on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has been in the news lately following his recent remarks made over the Kannada language. On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court strongly criticised actor Kamal Haasan during a hearing on his petition seeking the release and screening of his upcoming Tamil-language action thriller 'Thug Life' in the state. For those who don't know, the veteran actor Kamal Haasan filed a petition in the High Court of Karnataka on Monday, requesting that his next film, 'Thug Life', be released in the state on June 5, 2025.

This action comes after Kamal Haasan's remarks over the Kannada language sparked outrage, leading to the controversy surrounding his upcoming movie and Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Thug Life' in Karnataka. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) paused the film's release until the actor apologised publicly for his remarks about the Kannada language.

On June 3, the Karnataka High Court heard the petition filed by pan-India star Kamal Haasan seeking a direction to authorities, including KFCC, from take any measures to restrain the release of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Thug Life' in Karnataka. For the unversed, the action thriller film 'Thug Life' features Trisha Krishnan, Pankaj Tripathi, Joju George, Silambarasan TR, Abhirami, and Rajshri Deshpande in the lead roles.

Critising Haasan for his controversial remarks, the Karnataka High Court stated that the petitioner may be an actor, but he does not have the right to hurt the sentiments of the masses. According to LiveLaw, the High Court said, "There is no apology in it. You may be Kamala Hassan or anybody, you cannot hurt sentiments of masses. Division of this country is on linguistic lines. A public figure cannot make such statement. What has happened because of it unrest, disharmony. People of karnataka only asked Apology. Now you come here seeking protection. On what basis have you made the statement, are you a historian, linguist. On what basis did you speak."

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter steals the show at Miss World 2025 with electrifying dance performance | Watch video