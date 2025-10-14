Yograj Singh reveals he never demanded certain amount for films, says, 'I'll take whatever you give me' Former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh recently made an interesting revelation about his film career. He says that he never demanded a fixed fee while working in films. He accepted whatever was offered to him.

New Delhi:

Former cricketer Yograj Singh has also acted in several popular films. He has primarily worked in Punjabi films but has also played important roles in several Hindi and South Indian films. Recently, Yograj Singh revealed that he never demanded a fee during his film career and accepted whatever was offered.

Yograj Singh's fee

Former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh has worked in over 200 films in various languages. He says that he never demanded a fixed fee for his acting assignments. He accepted whatever the producers offered. Throughout his career, he has been paid anything from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh to Rs 9 lakh. Yograj Singh revealed this during a conversation on the Fivewoods podcast.

Regarding his fees, Yograj Singh said, 'I've done so many films and songs, but I've never formally demanded a fee. I tell them, 'Whatever you give me in a sealed envelope, I'll accept it.' I've never demanded any money. I've never had a fixed salary. Sometimes I've worked for 2 lakh rupees, sometimes 2.5 lakh rupees. Sometimes I've even worked for 50,000 rupees.''

Yograj Singh's father was against acting

Yograj shared many interesting facts about the beginning of his acting career in the 1970s. He explained that his father was strongly against his decision to enter acting, especially after he cut his hair, which already created tension between them. Speaking about his family, he explained that discussing films was strictly prohibited. He also said that he never disrupted any film shooting or caused anyone financial harm due to his bad behavior.

When Yograj Singh warned a producer

In the same podcast, Yograj Singh also shared an incident when his patience and self-respect were tested on set. He recalled that a producer insulted him during a shoot, and he made sure it never happened again. The actor said that he was shooting with an injured leg when the incident occurred.

'Once, I was filming a film with an injured leg, and they took my chair out of the vanity van and placed it outside. I told the man, 'You took my chair off the van today. If you do it again, I'll smash your head with that same chair.'' However, Yuvraj Singh's father also added that he always respected his work and never harmed producers.

Also Read: De De Pyaar De 2 trailer: After Tabu, R Madhavan turns trouble in Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet's love story | Watch