Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, has finally been released in theatres on November 27. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film clashed with Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 at the box office. Now that the film's first shows are over, the internet is steadily filling up with reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Yeh Prem Mol Liya X Review

A user on the social media platform praised the film and wrote, "Aisi filmein aaj bhi dil jeet leti hain! 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' ek sweet, clean aur complete family entertainer hai. Family relationships ko beautifully capture kiya gaya hai. Rajshri Productions ki signature family values aur bonding film mein clearly nazar aati hain. All actors have done a wonderful job. Special mention for Durga Puja, Diwali aur Chhath Puja ke beautiful celebrations. Bas ek baat khatki - Bihar ki shaadi dikhate waqt Rajasthani aur Punjabi traditions ka mix nazar aaya. Bihar ki asli wedding traditions ko aur authentic tarike se dikhaya ja sakta tha. Ending mein father wala sequence bhi thoda stretched laga."

Another penned, "Seems like sooraj barjatya mixing progressive ethos with his traditional filmmaking has worked well.. overall positive reviews for yeh prem mol liya.. could tell it from the assets,it's gonna work. now if families lap it up, we have finally the star making vehicle of Sharvari yup."

Another user felt that the film's music by Himesh Reshammiya, who also composed music for Gunmaaster G9, is better than the screenplay.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Cast and release date

Alongside the lead actors, Yeh Prem Mol Liya features an ensemble cast comprising Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar, among others. The film's music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Its song 'Jhumka Patola' has already crossed one million views, drawing attention to the film's music.

Produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film is directed by Sooraj R Barjatya.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office clash

The Sooraj R Barjatya directorial faced competition at the box office from Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's romantic crime thriller Gunmaaster G9. Directed by Aditya Dutt, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh in key roles. It is now left to see which film outperforms the other at the box office.

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