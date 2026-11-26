Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 are set to clash at the Indian box office on November 27. The advance bookings for both films have already opened, and the advance box office numbers suggest a close contest between them. However, Ayushmann's family drama is currently ahead of Emraan's action thriller in overall advance booking collections.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Day 1 advance booking

As per data provided by trade tracker Sacnilk, as of 6:20 pm on November 26, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has earned Rs 6.47 crore in advance bookings across six show dates. Without block seats, the film's collection stands at Rs 3.47 crore. The film's opening day advance booking collection has reached Rs 2.37 crore, including Rs 1.32 crore without block seats.

The National Capital Region (NCR) is currently the top-performing market for the film, contributing Rs 46.70 lakh to its advance booking collection.

More about Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The family drama also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

Gunmaaster G9 advance booking Day 1

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 is also witnessing a competitive response ahead of its release. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 6.34 crore in advance bookings across six show dates. Excluding block seats, its collection stands at Rs 3.72 crore.

For Day 1, the film has registered advance bookings worth Rs 2.07 crore, while the collection without block seats stands at Rs 1.14 crore. The National Capital Region (NCR) has emerged as its top-performing market, contributing Rs 37.63 lakh.

Gunmaaster G9: Know about the cast and makers

Apart from Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh, the film stars Abhishek Singh and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 is backed by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under SRE Studios LLP and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Box office competition

These films are releasing at a time when movies like Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, OM: Operation Mole, AOT: Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Scene, ENE Repeat and Hail Mary are already running in theatres.

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