Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 arrived in theatres on November 27. Both films had a slow start at the box office and are now competing for audience attention over the opening weekend. On Day 2, Ayushmann's romantic family drama maintained its lead over Emraan's action thriller. Here's how the two films performed on Saturday, as per updates provided by Sacnilk until 4.03 pm.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection Day 2

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film opened with Rs 4 crore net across 7,251 shows in India on Friday. According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.28 crore on its second day, November 28, until 4.03 pm.

With this, its total India net collection reached Rs 6.28 crore, and the film's gross collection stands at Rs 7.39 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 12% during the same period. Its Hindi shows registered an occupancy of 11.92%, with 6.85% in the morning and 17% in the afternoon. These figures are expected to rise as the occupancy details for evening and night shows become available later in the day.

Gunmaaster G9 box office collection Day 2

On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 also had a modest start at the box office. The action thriller collected Rs 3.65 crore net in India on its opening day. The film is directed by Aditya Datt and also stars Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.82 crore across 4,567 shows on its Day 2, Saturday, until 4 pm. Its two-day India net collection stood at Rs 5.47 crore. The film recorded an occupancy of 11% during this period.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya vs Gunmaaster G9: Which film earned more on Day 2?

As per the early estimates available until 4.03 pm on November 28, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is ahead of Gunmaaster G9 at the domestic box office. Ayushmann Khurrana's film has collected Rs 2.28 crore on Day 2, while Emraan Hashmi's film has earned Rs 1.82 crore.

Talking about their overall collections, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has reached Rs 6.28 crore, compared to Gunmaaster G9's Rs 5.47 crore. However, these are early estimates, and the final Day 2 figures may change after the remaining shows are accounted for.

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