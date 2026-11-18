The trailer for Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, is finally out. The trailer offers a glimpse into a family entertainer that explores changing relationship dynamics and turns traditional marriage roles around.

The film shows what happens when the groom moves into the bride's home after marriage, challenging the usual expectations associated with Indian families.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer out

The 3-minute and 45-second-long trailer follows Ayushmann and Sharvari's characters as their relationship moves from dating to marriage. However, things take a different turn when Ayushmann's character moves into Sharvari's family home after marriage instead of the other way around.

YouTube's logline reads, "They are ready to pay the price of love, kyunki Prem aur Purva ne #YehPremMolLiya!" Watch the trailer below:

Internet reacts to Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer

Internet users were quick to share their excitement about the trailer. One user wrote, "This film deserves Blockbuster." Another YouTube user praised Sharvari's acting, writing, "The way Sharvari carries innocence, elegance and emotions in the same frame is genuinely impressive. She is made for this world! (sic)."

Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Cast and release date

Apart from the lead actors, the film features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar, among others. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The film's songs have already been gaining attention, with the song 'Jhumka Patola' crossing one million views.

Produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is directed by Sooraj R Barjatya. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office clash

The film is set to clash with Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's romantic crime thriller Gunmaaster G9. It is directed by Aditya Dutt and also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh in key roles.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya OTT platform details

According to the film's promotional posters, Prime Video has acquired the OTT streaming rights to Yeh Prem Mol Liya. However, an official confirmation from the streaming platform and the film's makers is still awaited.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya's second song Jai Ambe Bol, Himesh Reshammiya's first-ever Garba track, is out now