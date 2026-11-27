Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya has made its theatrical debut with a modest start at the box office. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, the romantic family drama has collected an estimated Rs 1.64 crore net in India on its opening day, November 27. The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 1.94 crore.

According to Sacnilk's live box office tracking data, the film was running across 4,126 shows nationwide as of 4:03 pm on Friday. The numbers are provisional estimates, with the final Day 1 figures expected to be updated later in the night.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya records 9 per cent occupancy on Day 1

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 9 per cent across its Hindi 2D shows on Friday. Morning shows registered 6.46 per cent occupancy, while the afternoon shows witnessed an improvement to 11.54 per cent.

Among the major centres, Jaipur recorded the highest overall occupancy at 15 per cent. Chennai also reported 15 per cent, although the number of shows tracked there was considerably lower. Bengaluru registered 12.5 per cent occupancy, followed by Hyderabad at 12 per cent and Mumbai at 10.5 per cent.

The National Capital Region recorded 8 per cent occupancy, while Kolkata stood at 7 per cent. Ahmedabad reported 6 per cent, whereas Surat and Bhopal recorded 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Will the weekend help the film pick up?

The weekend will be important for Yeh Prem Mol Liya as it looks to improve its opening-day performance. The film's Saturday advance booking figures offer an early indication of audience interest. As per Sacnilk, 6,960 shows had been listed for Day 2, November 28, with advance bookings worth Rs 2.81 crore as of 4 pm on Friday. The final performance, however, will depend on actual theatre attendance and ticket sales.

The film has arrived in theatres at a time when action-heavy entertainers have largely dominated the big-screen conversation. With Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari leading the cast, it is looking to attract viewers who enjoy romance and family-oriented storytelling.

More deets about the film

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also marks the filmmaker's return to the family drama space. Known for his distinctive approach to relationships and traditional family values, Barjatya has attempted to bring a contemporary perspective to the subject of marriage while retaining the emotional warmth associated with his cinema.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Swanand Kirkire and Rajesh Kumar in important roles.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review: Sooraj Barjatya's familiar world gets a progressive twist with uneven pacing