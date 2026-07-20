Yeh Awarapan song from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 drops on July 21; Arijit Singh leads vocals

New Delhi:

Arijit Singh, Amaal Mallik and Rashmi Virag have come together for Yeh Awarapan, the upcoming track from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. The film releases 18 years after Awarapan's 2007 release. While Mohit Suri helmed the first film, this time, the sequel has been directed by The Notebook fame Nitin Kakkar.

When will Yeh Awarapan song release?

Yeh Awarapan, the second track from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 after Ve Junoon, will be released on July 21 at 11:11 am. What makes the song even more exciting is the team behind it. Yeh Awarapan brings together singer Arijit Singh, composer Amaal Mallik and lyricist Rashmi Virag, a trio known for delivering some of Bollywood’s most loved melodies.

Revisiting the rich musical legacy of Awarapan

Released in 2007, Awarapan gradually achieved cult status among movie lovers. While the film was appreciated for its emotional storytelling and Emraan Hashmi’s performance, its soundtrack played an equally important role in shaping its legacy.

Many songs from the original film, such as Tera Mera Rishta Purana, Toh Phir Aao and Mahiya, continue to enjoy massive popularity years after their release and remain favourites among listeners.

Sony Music India kicks off the film’s music campaign.

When will Awarapan 2 release?

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The Emraan Hashmi starrer will face a box office clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, which is backed by Aamir Khan.

The sequel picks up from where the original film ended. Speaking about the film, the makers shared, "Awarapan 2 is the story that begins where Awarapan left off. Along with familiar hearts, new voices have joined us to carry this journey forward. Like every family, ours has grown with new members and it has only become bigger and stronger."

They further added, "My hope has always been to take the world of Awarapan far beyond a single film. Everyone who has been a part of this journey - past, present, and future - will always be a part of Awarapan. We will continue to celebrate this journey together."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner.

Also read: How will Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 begin? Makers reveal sequel starts where…