Ye Prem Mol Liya New Song: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari recreate 90s romance in new song Sawan Aaya Hai

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's upcoming film Ye Prem Mol Liya has been generating a lot of buzz even before its release, with audiences showing great excitement. Ahead of the film's release, its songs are being unveiled one by one. Following the title track and another song composed by Himesh Reshammiya, a new track titled Sawan Aaya Hai has now been released. The song is sure to transport listeners back to the 1990s. Fans are particularly enjoying the romantic sequences and dance moves performed by Ayushmann and Sharvari in the rain.

Previously, in a special moment celebrating the legacy of Rajshri Productions, Sharvari danced to the title track of Ye Prem Mol Liya alongside veteran actor Madhuri Dixit. The occasion brought together one of Hindi cinema's most beloved stars and the new-generation leading lady of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming project.

Release of the song Sawan Aaya Hai

In the new song Sawan Aaya Hai, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen trying to impress Sharvari with his melodious singing, while Sharvari looks graceful in a saree. The two are seen lost in each other as they dance together.

For the unversed, the song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Himesh Reshammiya. Within moments of its release, it had already garnered thousands of views.

The song has won the hearts of fans

Fans have loved the track. A fan commented, "Himesh Reshammiya and Shreya Ghoshal, what a combination! It brings back memories of the good old days." Another remarked, "The lyrics of this song are wonderful!" Another user wrote, "Such a calm and beautiful song. Thoroughly enjoyed it!" Another comment read, "This film will become a superhit just because of its songs. It doesn't even need a story." "The song has a nice vibe to it," read another comment.

Watch the song here:

Release date of Ye Prem Mol Liya

Ye Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, is a musical family entertainer directed by Sooraj Barjatya, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. It is set to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya's second song Jai Ambe Bol, Himesh Reshammiya's first-ever Garba track, is out now