Saturday brought some interesting movement at the box office. Ayushmann Khurrana's Ye Prem Mol Liya collected more than Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaster G9 on its second day in theatres. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan continued its strong run, recording another rise in collections over the weekend. Dhanush's film also added to its total.

Ye Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaster G9 arrived in theatres on Friday. Both films are competing with releases already running in cinemas, including Ramayan and Dhanush's O.M Operation Mole. Among them, Ramayan continues to lead by a considerable margin. Here's how the films performed on Saturday.

How much did Ye Prem Mol Liya earn?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh's Ye Prem Mol Liya opened with Rs 4 crore on Friday. The film saw an improvement on Saturday, collecting Rs 5.25 crore on its second day. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 9.25 crore. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film features Ayushmann and Sharvari in the lead roles. Its Saturday growth helped it move ahead of Gunmaster G9 in the box office race between the two new releases.

What was Gunmaster G9's Saturday collection?

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaster G9 also recorded growth on its second day, but its collection remained slightly below that of Ye Prem Mol Liya. The Aditya Datt directorial opened with Rs 3.65 crore on Friday and earned Rs 4.35 crore on Saturday. Its two-day domestic collection has reached Rs 8 crore.

Ramayan gets another weekend boost

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan continues to dominate the box office even as new films arrive in theatres. On its 24th day, the film collected Rs 14.65 crore, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 1,015 crore. Its worldwide collection has reached Rs 1,814.55 crore. The film has continued to attract audiences despite completing more than three weeks in theatres, and its latest weekend numbers have given its box office run another boost.

How is Dhanush's O.M Operation Mole performing?

Dhanush's O.M Operation Mole is also holding its ground at the box office. The film collected Rs 3.33 crore on its ninth day in theatres, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 75.10 crore. Its worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 118.65 crore.

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