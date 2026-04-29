Yash's Toxic postponed yet again, Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh to now release in June | Details

New Delhi:

The makers of Yash’s Toxic and Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have made changes to their release plans. The highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which was earlier scheduled to release on June 4, 2026, has been postponed to a later date.

Meanwhile, fans of Varun Dhawan will have to wait a little longer as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been shifted to a June release. The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 22, 2026. Read on to find out its new release date.

Yash's Toxic postponed yet again

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the makers of Toxic announced the film’s postponement. In a statement, they mentioned that Toxic is complete and they are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. They also added that Toxic will release at a later, globally aligned date and will come to theatres across the world soon.

The statement read, "There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide. Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon."

They concluded the statement by saying, "At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor-producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part for the Indian film industry and for all of us by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have. Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate — a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai new release date

Varun Dhawan’s romantic drama Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has moved back to its original theatrical release date of June 5, 2026. For the unversed, the film was earlier postponed from June 5, 2026, to May 22, 2026; however, after changes in the release plans of Toxic, the makers decided to revert to its original date.

Taking to its Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared new posters of the film and wrote, "JUNE 5 TH 2026 in theatres Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film hai jawani toh ishq hona hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post ipl."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. It is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner.

Also Read: Ramayana teaser: Here's how the internet is reacting to Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's movie