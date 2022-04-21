Yash's KGF Chapter 2: 7 box office records film has smashed in just 7 days since release

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is running in cinema halls now

It has only been seven days since the release of KGF: Chapter 2 in cinema halls but the Yash starrer has been rewriting box office record books since the first day of its premiere. The film has very much lived up to its hype and even beyond. The direction of Prashanth Neel and his storytelling has been appreciated a lot. The sequel has also upped the ante in action and dialogues and the fans are lapping it up. The box office figures that KGF is raking in are proof of the fan frenzy that it has created pan-India. Here are five box office records the movie has broken in just seven days since its release.

-- KGF: Chapter 2 has become the biggest opener in the history of movies, with Rs 53.95 crore collections on the first day. It left behind the record of Rs 50.75 crore opening day collections that were previously held by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War.

-- KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) has the highest ever first-week collections with Rs 255 crore business. It has left behind Baahubali 2, Dangal, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai.

-- KGF: Chapter 2 has entered the Rs 200 crore club in the fastest time of just 5 days, a feat Baahubali 2 achieved in 6 days.

-- KGF 2 is the first-ever Indian film to do Rs 250 crore business at the box office in one week. Baahubali 2 reached the benchmark in 8 days and Hindi films Dangal, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai crossed this threshold in 10 days.

-- KGF 2 has the highest first weekend collections for an Indian film. It has beaten the record previously held by Baahubali 2 by a good margin.

-- KGF: Chapter 2 has scored the highest first-weekend collection for any film released in 2022. It has defeated RRR and Sooryavanshi to reach this milestone.

-- KGF 2 scored two 50 crore nett days in the first weekend itself- on Thursday and Sunday. This has happened for the first time in box office history.

After the success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash has been spending time with his family and is on a vacation with his wife Radhika Pandit. Meanwhile, a third KGF film has also been teased in the post-credits scene of Chapter 2.