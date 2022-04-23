Box Office Report: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 continues its magic, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey opens low

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAMPATHRAJ23 Box Office collections of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

Another day and yet another feat achieved by actor Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 at the box office. Surpassing several records, in just 8 days, Prashanth Neel directorial has gone past the lifetime collections of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR (Hindi). The film has become the highest grosser of 2022 and continues to dominate the ticket windows. With Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles, KGF 2 has successfully entered the second week and is expected to continue its winning streak. The film has grossed just over Rs 750 cr at the global box office and is eyeing Rs 800 cr globally.

According to the box office India report, "KGF 2 continued to do excellent business on day eight with collections of 13 crore nett plus. This takes the extended first week business of the film to almost 264 crore nett and it go past the 300 crore barrier by the end of its second weekend."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday called the performance of its Hindi version 'record-smashing'. He tweeted, "#KGF2 has RECORD-SMASHING *extended Week 1*… Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [post pandemic] in *just 8 days*… BLOCKBUSTER… Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr, Thu 13.58 cr. Total: ₹ 268.63 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's sports drama Jersey was released in theatres on April 22 (Friday). The sports drama is the Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, featuring Nani. The film had a disastrous first-day opening and fell flat at the box office.

According to box office India report, "Jersey opened to low collections all over but that was likely as its not catering to that opening morning crowd and its more about the what happens post afternoon and over the weekend. Again this film will be another test for the box office as its a Saturday film but post the pandemic these type have found it tough going. Yes The Kashmir Files was there but that was a one off and driven by different elements."

The film also stars Pankaj Kapoor in a key role. In the film, Shahid plays the role of Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son.

