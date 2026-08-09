Yash defends Kiara Advani amid trolling over Toxic's Tabahi: 'Don't care, we are a bit ahead of our time'

New Delhi:

Kiara Advani faced criticism and trolling on social media over her intimate scenes with Yash in the song Tabahi from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. At the film's trailer launch in Bengaluru, Yash addressed the criticism without directly referring to the controversy and backed his co-star, urging her not to be affected by what people say. He also suggested that the film may simply be ahead of its time.

Yash tells Kiara Advani not to worry about criticism

Speaking at the event, Yash praised Kiara for her work in Toxic and said actors should not allow apprehensions about public reaction to dictate their choices. 'As an actor, you shouldn't worry about the difficulties you might face. Just do what you believe in. People will celebrate and appreciate it. It's simply that we are a bit ahead of our time,' Yash said.

His comments came after Kiara faced online trolling over her intimate scenes with Yash in Tabahi. Rather than addressing the criticism directly, the actor's response focused on the larger point of staying committed to one's work and not being distracted by public opinion.

Yash praises Kiara’s commitment to Toxic

Yash also spoke warmly about Kiara's contribution to the film and recalled his initial concerns about bringing together a large ensemble cast. He said there were apprehensions that having several actors involved could lead to complications, but praised Kiara for remaining grounded and fully committing herself to the project.

'The trailer only offers a glimpse of the role you’ve played in this. You are truly dedicated; I’ve seen how hard you work,' Yash said while addressing Kiara.

He added that Kiara had been 'very down-to-earth' from the beginning and had dedicated herself completely to the role. His comments come as the film enters its final promotional phase ahead of its theatrical release.

More about Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action drama starring Yash in the lead, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Yash is also credited as a writer and producer on the film. The makers have described it as a story aimed at adults, with the film set against a period of political unrest and conflict in Goa.

The film has undergone several changes to its release schedule since it was announced. After earlier plans for releases in 2025 and 2026, Toxic is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026. The film is being mounted as a multilingual release, with versions planned across major Indian languages.

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Toxic trailer launch: Yash calls Nayanthara the 'most badass sister', praises Kiara, Huma and other co-stars