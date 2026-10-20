Yash asks audiences not to nitpick Ramayana VFX, says losing Namit could set Indian cinema back by years

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is gearing up for release, with the cast and makers promoting the film. At an event a few days ago, Yash urged people to come together to watch Ramayana and requested them to refrain from criticising its budget.

Now, at another event, Yash, who plays Ravana and is also a co-producer of Ramayana, has made a fresh appeal. He suggested that instead of focusing on minor flaws in the film's VFX, audiences should appreciate its grand vision and the purpose behind it.

What did Yash say about Ramayana?

During a pre-release event held in Hyderabad on October 19, Yash urged audiences to support the project, which aims to bring global recognition to Indian cinema. He also warned that if the industry lost a visionary producer like Namit Malhotra, it could set the industry back by several years. He encouraged viewers across the country to watch the film with an open mind.

Yash said, "I want to say one thing to all of you: please do not try to find faults in the VFX or other minor shortcomings. Opportunities like this do not come around often. If we lose people like Namit Malhotra now, it will take us many more years to progress; we will end up falling behind again. Therefore, please watch the film with an open mind."

Yash praises Namit Malhotra

The KGF star said, "Anyone can make a film, and anyone can dream of making one. But only a few possess this level of passion, dedication, determination and, dare I say, 'madness'." He added, "As an Indian, I believe we must cherish this individual. It is our responsibility."

Yash further recalled his conversations with Namit Malhotra in Los Angeles. "Whenever I met him in Los Angeles, he would always emphasise that we are doing so much here, Indians have achieved a great deal, but we ought to be doing this for our own Indian film industry. He said, 'I am winning Oscars, yet I am not truly happy. I want our industry to reach that same level. The day that happens, I will be happy.'"

Yash continued, "That was the moment I decided to work with him. I said, 'Let's do whatever it takes to realise this dream,' because this is a vital vision. Yes, I will play the role of Ravana. Yes, I will also serve as a co-producer on the film. Ever since that day, he has always treated me with the utmost respect."

When will Ramayana be released?

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first instalment, Ramayana: Part One, is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey will play Lakshmana. The film’s visual effects are being handled by the Oscar-winning company DNEG.

Also Read:

Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama vs Yash's Ravana: Ramayana's second trailer in English offers new glimpses from film