Yami Gautam brings a zombie twist to the dance floor in Nayyi Navelli's second song Phata Patakha

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam Dhar, who stars in the lead role in Nayyi Navelli, appears in a never-before-seen avatar in the song. The film brings to life the world of an Indian fantasy family entertainer, blending fun, mystery and entertainment.

This high-energy dance track from Nayyi Navelli is presented by Zee Music Company. The song has been composed and produced by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with lyrics by Vayu and vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi.

Zee Music Company, in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow, has released Phata Patakha as the second song from Nayyi Navelli. The track has been choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Yami Gautam shakes a leg

Yami Gautam is seen amidst a unique zombie dance party, a concept that adds an unexpected twist to the song. Packed with energetic beats, a catchy hook step and larger-than-life choreography, Phata Patakha brings a fun musical element to the film's fantasy world.

The zombies add to the party atmosphere, while the song's celebratory energy and upbeat rhythm give it a festive feel. With Navratri around the corner, the track brings a quirky zombie twist to the dance floor.

Watch the song here:

What GV Prakash Kumar said

GV Prakash Kumar said, "Phata Patakha gave us the chance to experiment with a very distinct musical world. The idea was to create a track based on the world of the newlywed bride, one that feels celebratory right from the start. I wanted the composition to have a strong hook and an energy that stays with you, while also retaining the film's quirky character."

He added, "Vayu's lyrics and Madhubanti's vocals have brought exactly the kind of fun, uninhibited quality the song needed, and Yami's performance takes that energy to the next level."

Madhubanti Bagchi shares her thoughts

Madhubanti Bagchi said, "Phata Patakha is pure, uninhibited madness, packed with humour and tremendous energy. Recording it was a total blast because the track is so larger-than-life, with that fun-filled, high-octane vibe."

She added, "The creative duo of G.V. Prakash Kumar and Vayu have made this one of the most exciting tracks I've ever recorded. I can't wait to see people dancing to it!"

Phata Patakha is now available on major music streaming platforms via Zee Music Company.

Nayyi Navelli cast and release date

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan, while the story is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divya Nidhi Sharma. Addinath M. Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Aditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachauri also feature in key roles.

The film is produced by Anand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, while the music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Nayyi Navelli is set to release in theatres on October 16, during the Dussehra weekend.

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