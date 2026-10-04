Yami Gautam appeals against AI manipulation of her photographs amid Chuttamalle controversy

After an AI-generated video featuring the song Chuttamalle, originally picturised on Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, grabbed attention, several film stars have strongly criticised the misuse of AI in this context. In light of this, Yami Gautam has made a specific request to her fans on social media.

On October 4, 2026, the actress made a serious appeal to people regarding her AI-generated images.

Yami Gautam's appeal

Actress Yami Gautam urged people not to tamper with her photographs. In her social media post. 'A sincere request: please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in their original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent.

Thank you in advance for respecting my request!' read her X post.

The Chuttamalle AI video controversy

An AI-generated video featuring the song Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has gone viral on social media. The video contains objectionable and manipulated visuals. Following its circulation, Jr NTR expressed his displeasure and said that legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Stars who came out in support

Since the emergence of the AI-generated Chuttamalle video, several celebrities have voiced their concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence. Stars including Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda have called for legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the video.

On Saturday, NTR posted a statement saying, “I will take every possible legal action against the vile, shameless, and sick-minded individuals who created and circulated this morphed video of the song Chuttamalle. I will not spare any of them. I urge people not to watch, share, or react to such content. Today it has happened to someone else; tomorrow, your mother, sister, wife, or daughter could also fall victim to it.”

About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 was released on September 27, 2024. Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor played pivotal roles in the film, which marked Janhvi’s debut in Telugu cinema. Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist.

The film received mixed reactions and did not make the impact at the box office that had been expected.

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Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Chuttamalle AI video controversy: What happened?