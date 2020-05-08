Hrithik, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia go 'ulta' to create awareness on World Thalassemia Day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood celebrities create awareness on World Thalassemia Day

Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D'Souza are among the Bollywood celebrities who have turned upside down to create awareness on World Thalassemia Day, on May 8. Supporting the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign, B-town celebs posted their 'ulta' photos to support and create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors, who are fighting this blood disorder.

Sharing a video of himself on Instagram, Hrithik wrote,"Blood bags are turned 'ulta' to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I'm going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging friends to do the same".

The challenge was started by Kunal Kapoor, who tagged Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to participate and support the cause.

