Friday, May 08, 2020
     
Hrithik, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia go 'ulta' to create awareness on World Thalassemia Day

 #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign was started by Kunal Kapoor, who tagged Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to participate and support the cause.

New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2020 20:21 IST
World Thalassemia Day
Bollywood celebrities create awareness on World Thalassemia Day

Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D'Souza are among the Bollywood celebrities who have turned upside down to create awareness on World Thalassemia Day, on May 8. Supporting the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign, B-town celebs posted their 'ulta' photos to support and create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors, who are fighting this blood disorder.

Sharing a video of himself on Instagram, Hrithik wrote,"Blood bags are turned 'ulta' to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I'm going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging friends to do the same".

Blood bags are turned 'ulta' to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I'm going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your 'ulta' picture and challenging friends to do the same. Be a part of the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more.

The challenge was started by Kunal Kapoor, who tagged Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to participate and support the cause.

Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging friends to do the same. I invite @bachchan @hrithikroshan @farahkhankunder @riteishd to post their ‘ulta’ image, be part of the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @thewishingfactory @kettoindia #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #TogetherForEachOther

Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging 3 friends to do the same. I invite @arjunkapoor @ranveersingh and @ajaydevgn to post their ‘ulta’ image, be part of the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @ketto #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #TogetherForEachOther @thewishingfactory

Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. Thank you @kunalkkapoor 4 making me a part of this initiative ♥️ #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @ketto #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #togetherforeachother

Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging 3 friends to do the same, be part of the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @thewishingfactory @ketto #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #TogetherForEachOther

