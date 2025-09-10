World Suicide Prevention Day: Bollywood death scenes that shook the audience Let's have a look at Bollywood films that featured some of the shocking suicide scenes of all time and these not only changed the course of the film but also changed its tonality.

World Suicide Prevention Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented. But often, seeing something similar on screen can also make you realise the aftermath of things. Today we are also going to try to do something similar too.

Omkara- Ajay Devgn

Omkara is one such film that will be regarded highly on each cast member's list. The film also features one of the most shocking and hurtful death scenes when Ajay Devgn as Omi Shukla first kills Dolly Mishra, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and later also shoots himself. With both bodies lying with the swing in the air, it has to be one of the most traumatic scenes of all time.

Masaan - Saurabh Choudhary

Masaan is remembered for more reasons than one. At the start of the movie, Richa as Devi Pathak goes to a hotel room with Kumar (Saurabh Choudhary) and gets raided by the police in an uncomfortable situation. While she's being filmed, Kumar not only commits suicide but also leaves behind the girl, who not only bears the wrath of both families but also keeps getting blackmailed. The aftermath of this death is too complicated to understand at once.

3 Idiots - Ali Fazal

A film like 3 Idiots that goes from fun to logically funny, turns emotional, when Joy, played by Ali Fazal, commits suicide. Moreover, the Raju Hirani film once again talks about the implications of such steps, when Raju Rastogi (Sharman Joshi) commits suicide but lives to see her mother's tears and friends breaking hearts.

Dhadak 2 - Saurabh Sachdeva and Priyank Tiwari

Dhadak 2 also features two death scenes, but both hold different meanings. While Priyank Tiwari, as Shekhar, kills himself after failing to live in a kind of world, it should be, Saurabh Sachdeva as Shankar who commits suicide on the railway track after he fails to kill someone and rather gets thrashed by him. He dies because his ideology was too big to be contained.

Jai Ho - Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza's character commits suicide after she is denied entry to an exam hall due to a traffic jam that was deliberately caused by police to allow the Home Minister's daughter to pass. This changed Salman Khan's character motivation and the tonality of the film.

