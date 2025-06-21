World Music Day Special: Did you know Shreya Ghoshal has 6 National Awards in 4 languages? Known for her flawless technique, unmatched versatility and emotive singing, just like Lata Mangeshkar, Shreya Ghoshal has become synonymous with excellence in Indian playback music.

New Delhi:

From soul-stirring melodies to high-energy anthems, Shreya’s voice has shaped the musical landscape of the nation. But beyond her countless hits, it is her five National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, across different languages, that highlight her rare artistry. These accolades are not only an acknowledgement of her vocal brilliance but also of her deep-rooted connection with the diverse cultural fabric of India. As the world honours the beauty of music on World Music Day, India takes pride in celebrating a voice that has left an everlasting impact on hearts and history, Shreya Ghoshal.

A glimpse at Shreya Ghoshal's multilingual National award wins:

1. 2002 – Bairi Piya from Devdas (Hindi): At just 16, Shreya made a dream debut, delivering a performance that instantly struck a chord with audiences. Her iconic 'Ishhh' moment became a pop culture reference, winning her first National Award and launching a legendary career.

2. 2005 – 'Dheere Jalna' from Paheli (Hindi): This hauntingly serene melody demanded precision and poise. Shreya’s voice brought warmth and emotion to M M Keeravani’s composition, elevating the song into a cinematic gem.

3. 2007 – 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' from Jab We Met (Hindi): Switching gears from classical to contemporary, this upbeat number became an instant hit. Her playful, energetic vocals captured the essence of the free-spirited Geet, earning her yet another National honour.

4. 2008 – 'Pherari Mon' from Antaheen (Bengali): A lyrical and melancholic ballad, this track reflected her ability to convey raw emotion with subtlety. Sung in her native tongue, it remains one of her most celebrated performances.

5. 2008 – Jeev Rangla from Jogwa (Marathi): In this emotionally intense composition, her performance reflected both depth and cultural understanding. Her seamless rendition in Marathi highlighted her command across languages.

6. 2021 – 'Mayava Chayava' from Iravin Nizhal (Tamil): In a deeply cinematic and experimental track by AR Rahman, Shreya’s haunting vocals brought texture and atmosphere to the film’s narrative, earning her a fifth National Film Award, a rare milestone.

From Hindi and Bengali to Marathi and Tamil, Shreya Ghoshal has effortlessly moved across languages, delivering unforgettable songs that transcend regions and generations. With a repertoire spanning classical, folk, romantic ballads, and modern pop sounds, she remains a timeless force in Indian music.

