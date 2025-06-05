World Environment Day 2025: Vidyut Jammwal to Shraddha Kapoor, actors who are proud nature lovers On the occasion of World Environment Day 2025, let's take a look at the Bollywood actors who love nature and take a time out to spend time in nature.

New Delhi:

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise awareness of environmental issues like sustainable development, marine pollution, overpopulation, global warming, and wildlife crime. The theme of World Environment Day 2025 is "Putting an End to Plastic Pollution." For those who don't know, this day was first observed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in 1973. In this article, we are going to tell you about the Bollywood actors who love spending time in nature and call them nature lovers.

Vidyut Jammwal

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is best known for his work in films like 'Force', 'Khuda Haafiz', and 'Thuppakki', often shares a glimpse of himself spending time in nature, particularly in the Himalayan ranges. In 2023, Vidyut surprised his fans and followers with pictures from a Himalayan retreat. For this retreat, he ditched all his clothes to feel close to nature. For the unversed, he is a rock climber too.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known for her versatile acting, has been featured in several critically acclaimed movies in her acting career so far. Her role in the crime drama film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' made her win the National Film Award in the Best Actress category. Apart from acting, she is an entrepreneur too, as in 2024, she founded a kids' clothing brand 'Ed-a-Mamma', which focuses on using eco-friendly materials in the production of their product, like organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled fibres.

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol, is a nature lover. She often shares pictures of herself in natural settings on her Instagram handle. She is widely known for her roles in films like 'Dilwale', 'Heropanti', 'Mimi', and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and others. For those who don't know, she co-founded a skincare brand, 'Hyphen', which is an eco-friendly and sustainable brand.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh

Bollywood couple Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh are other examples of nature lovers. The duo co-founded a plant-based meat brand named 'Imagine Foods' in 2020. They started this brand to provide a plant-based alternative to meat.

Shraddha Kapoor

The 'Aashiqui 2' actress Shraddha Kapoor has featured in several superhit films in her acting career so far. Besides acting, she loves spending time in nature and often shares pictures of herself enjoying time in nature and actively expressing her views for more eco-friendly measures in day-to-day life.

