World Cup 2023: Anushka calls Kohli 'storm chaser' after he scores 95 against NZ

Anushka Sharma has called Virat Kohli a 'storm chaser' after the cricketer fell short of 100 during the India vs New Zealand match in the ongoing World Cup 2023. For the unversed, Virat Kohli won the hearts of fans with his spectacular match-winning performance against New Zealand in the enchanting setting of Dharamshala. Kohli's masterful innings saw him score 95 runs from just 104 deliveries, including eight fours and two towering sixes before Matt Henry finally managed to dismiss him.

Post-match, Kohli's biggest supporter and actor, Anushka Sharma, showered praise on him for his outstanding performance. She shared a video shared by the ICC, which featured the moment when Kohli attempted to smash a six but was caught by the fielding team. Anushka wrote, "Always proud of you (red heart emoji).” She also posted a photo featuring Kohli on the field and termed the cricketer a ‘storm chaser.’ with a heart.

India vs New Zealand

In the match, India chose to let New Zealand bat first. India's bowlers had a strong start, getting two key New Zealand players out early with only 19 runs on the board during the initial powerplay. But New Zealand fought back with a significant partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra. Ravindra scored 75 runs off 87 balls with six fours and a six.

However, as the game went on, India regained control and managed to bowl out New Zealand for a total of 273 runs within the 50 overs allotted. Mohammed Shami was the standout bowler, taking an impressive 5 wickets for just 54 runs. Kuldeep Yadav also played a significant role, grabbing 2 wickets for 73 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj each took one wicket.

When India came to bat and needed to chase 274 runs, they started well with an opening partnership of 71 runs between captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 46 runs with four boundaries and four sixes, and Shubman Gill, who contributed 26 runs with five fours. Although India lost some wickets, including Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27), and Suryakumar Yadav, the pair of Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten with 95 runs, including eight fours and two sixes, and Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 39 runs with three fours and a six, guided India to a hard-fought four-wicket victory with two overs to spare.

India will play next against England in Lucknow on October 29, which is expected to be an exciting match.

