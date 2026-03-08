Women's Day 2026 Special: 5 Bollywood films that celebrate women and empowerment

New Delhi:

Today, March 8, International Women's Day 2026, is being celebrated worldwide. On this day, attention is focused on improving the status of women. Bollywood has also played a significant role in empowering women. Through numerous films, Bollywood has addressed rarely discussed women's issues; at the same time, the Hindi film industry has produced several female-centric films. Let's explore some of the films that have a high repeat value.

1. Thappad (2020)

Taapsee Pannu plays a key role in this film. It depicts a woman who becomes a victim of domestic violence in her own home. She chooses to stay home and manage the situation, but her husband feels compelled. A slap forces her to reflect on her situation.

2. Raazi (2018)

In Raazi, Alia Bhatt portrayed the character of an Indian spy married into a Pakistani military family. As Sehmat, Alia portrayed the fine balance of vulnerability and strength towards her duty of serving her country. Alia, as an actress, has not been known for her overt display of patriotism, but she has been known for her portrayal of patriotism through the act of sacrifice.

3. Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017)

This film tells the story of four women, each with a different story. However, in all four, the victim is the woman. One woman is forced to compromise on her sexual desires due to her age. Another woman is not allowed to work as per her wish. A third woman is denied freedom. A fourth woman is forced to marry against her will.

4. Mom (2017)

The film raises issues such as sexual violence, the failure of the legal system, and a mother's struggle to get justice for her daughter. Sridevi, Sajal Ali, Akshaye Khanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui play key roles in this film, with Sridevi receiving the most praise.

5. Pink (2016)

Taapsee Pannu's film Pink raises an important issue. It attempts to convey that a woman's 'no' should not be taken as a no. It doesn't necessarily mean that if a man wants to have sex with a woman, the woman also wants it. If a woman says no, her no should be respected.

