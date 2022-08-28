Wiz Khalifa concert cut short in US over possible shooting, three injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Wiz Khalifa

Rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries. Khalifa performed at US's Indianapolis on Friday but had to cut short the concert as people started exiting following a ruckus. The incident occurred after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheater's lawn, with some of them shouting about a possible shooting.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the local police said that three people were injured at the venue as people started fleeing the Ruoff Music Centre in Noblesville at about 10:30 p.m. It also quoted the police who informed that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area at the venue. The incident occurred around 45 minutes into Wiz Khalifa's performance as part of the Vinyl Verse co-headlining tour with fellow rapper Logic. Wiz Khalifa and his band suddenly exited the stage as the music stopped.

Police informed that the three people who reported minor injuries were taken to hospitals for treatment when all the people present at the venue for the concert self-evacuated the place. ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan update: Dubai-based social media star Just Sul joins cast

Hollywood Reporter further quoted the local media outlet's report that read some audience members were talking on their cellphones in the outside parking lot, while others sobbed and hugged each other. Live Nation, the concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, issued a statement on Saturday in which it expressed gratitude to "staff and local authorities for moving immediately to help everyone in attendance."

(With ANI inputs)

