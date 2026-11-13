Will Samay Raina join Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 9? Comedian's Instagram story sparks buzz

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has got fans talking after sharing an Instagram story featuring the poster of Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 9. Although he did not add a caption or offer any explanation, his post has fuelled speculation about a possible appearance on the show.

Will Samay Raina join Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 9?

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Samay Raina shared a picture of the Koffee With Karan 9 poster featuring the show's premiere date, October 14. He also added the song 'The World Is Yours' as the background music to his story. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMAY RAINA)Screengrab taken from Samay Raina's Instagram Story.

It must be noted that neither Samay Raina, Karan Johar, nor the makers of the show have officially confirmed the comedian's appearance on Koffee With Karan 9.

Samay Raina's mention on Koffee With Karan 9

Samay Raina had already been mentioned on Koffee With Karan 9 during Varun Dhawan's episode. As part of one of the show's fun segments, Varun was given a task to call someone and make them say, "Hi Karan, it's me." He chose to dial Samay, but the call soon turned into an unexpected moment when the comedian told him that he was spending time with his girlfriend.

Karan Johar, who was also following the conversation, quickly reminded Samay that he was speaking on Koffee With Karan.

More about Samay Raina's recent work

Recently, Samay Raina returned with a new episode of his talent show India's Got Latent 2. The November 13 episode featured Huma Qureshi, Krushna Abhishek, Ashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai on the panel alongside Samay.

Koffee With Karan 9: Premiere date and guests appeared so far

For the unversed, Koffee With Karan Season 9 premiered on October 14, 2026, on JioHotstar. The season has so far featured Salman Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, with surprise appearances by Karisma Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared in the fourth episode, whereas Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were the most recent guests to appear together on the show.

Where to stream Koffee With Karan 9?

The ninth and final season of filmmaker Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, is streaming on JioHotstar, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday at 7 pm. The makers have yet to announce the guests for the upcoming episode. Notably, previous seasons of the show are also available on the streaming platform.

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