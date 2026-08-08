Will Ramayana Part 1 release on different dates in India and overseas? Producer Namit Malhotra reveals

New Delhi:

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is among the year's most anticipated films. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the mythological epic has generated significant buzz since the trailer's release. The English-dubbed trailer of Ramayana has sparked questions about the film's release plans, with November 6, 2026 mentioned as the global release date. With Diwali falling on November 8, fans were left wondering whether the date mentioned in the trailer would also apply to the film's India release.

However, producer Namit Malhotra has recently put an end to the speculation surrounding the film's release date. Read on to find out when Ramayana will hit theatres in India.

Ramayana producer reveals when film will hit Indian theatres

In a conversation with NDTV, Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra revealed that the makers are planning to release the film in India on Diwali, which falls on November 8, 2026. However, international audiences will get to watch the film two days earlier, on November 6, 2026.

He said, "So we are releasing internationally on November 6. The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, so that's why it's releasing on the 6th of November. But in India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release."

All about Ramayana's cast and characters

The mythological epic Ramayana features a star-studded cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Lord Parshuram, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of other cast members, including Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sourabh Sachdeva as Mareech, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Chetan Hansraj as Ravan's grandfather, Sumali, and Shobana as Ravana's mother, Kaikasi. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, along with Kunal Kapoor in key roles.

Ramayana production details

The two-part film franchise is produced by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Notably, the second part is in production and is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

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Ramayana Part 1 trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor begins vanvas as Yash's Ravana rises to power in Lanka