Will Preity Zinta ever reunite with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji again? Vibe actress answers

A day after Shah Rukh Khan hosted an 'Ask SRK' session, Preity Zinta also hosted a chat session with her fans on X (formerly Twitter). After revealing whether she would ever enter politics, the actress was asked whether she would reunite with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The actress had a fun reply.

Preity Zinta reveals whether she would work witj SRK and Rani

Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, the iconic trio, last worked together in the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. During her X session with fans, a fan posted a photo of the trio and asked the actor, "Will we see this iconic trio again?"

She replied, "Sure! I will bite both of them for a screening of VIBE sorry I couldn’t resist, and I’m not sure how to answer you so... Sending you loads of love and laughter. and if you want to laugh more check out VIBE in theatres. Ting!"

(Image Source : X)A still from Preity Zinta's X session

For the unversed, SRK and Rani are reuniting after 16 years for King.

At the end of her #Pzchat session, Preity told fans, "Thank you all for such a fun #Pzchat Today’s VIBE was funny, so every question was answered in a fun manner. Hope you enjoyed the chat as much as I did. Don’t forget to catch VIBE in theatres on 18 Sept. Sorry for the plug, but I couldn’t resist since my film is coming and I’m away from India and getting a bit of FOMO Sorry if I couldn’t answer all the questions, but my fingers are really falling off and I got to run, so take care. Bye and love you all Ting (sic)."

Preity Zinta's work front

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947. The film also featured Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and others.

She will next appear in Kunal Kemmu's Vibe. The action comedy sees Preity playing Madam H, a spy who recruits two friends and trains them for a secret mission. The film releases on September 18, 2026.

Apart from this, Preity was appointed to the reconstituted 18-member Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) panel. The panel also includes actors Pankaj Tripathi and Suniel Shetty, among other members.

Also read:

Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty among 18 members of reconstituted Censor Board | Full list here