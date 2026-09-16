Will Preity Zinta ever join politics? Here's what the Vibe actress has to say

Preity Zinta is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Vibe. Directed by Kunal Kemmu, the spy comedy-drama is slated to hit theatres on September 18. Two days ahead of its release, the actress hosted an Ask Me session titled #Pzchat on her X handle (formerly Twitter), where she answered several questions about her film, her political debut and more.

When an X user asked her about her plans to join politics in the future, she revealed her stance. Read on to find out what she said.

What did Preity Zinta say about joining politics?

During her Ask Me session titled #Pzchat on X (formerly Twitter), a user asked Preity if she planned to join politics in the future. The user wrote, "Do you see yourself joining politics any time in future?" To this, she replied, "No politics for me as of now (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : PREITY ZINTA'S X COMMENT. )Screengrab showing Preity Zinta's X comment.

At the end of her #Pzchat session, Preity thanked her fans for participating in the question-and-answer session. She wrote, "Thank you all for such a fun #Pzchat Today’s VIBE was funny, so every question was answered in a fun manner. Hope you enjoyed the chat as much as I did. Don’t forget to catch VIBE in theatres on 18 Sept. Sorry for the plug, but I couldn’t resist since my film is coming and I’m away from India and getting a bit of FOMO Sorry if I couldn’t answer all the questions, but my fingers are really falling off and I got to run, so take care. Bye and love you all Ting (sic)."

Preity Zinta's work front

For the unversed, Preity Zinta was last seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Batwara 1947 alongside Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and others. She will next be seen in Kunal Kemmu's Vibe. The film is an action comedy in which she plays Madam H, a spy who recruits and trains two friends for a secret mission.

Preity continues to remain active on social media and shares her views on various issues. For now, the actress has made it clear that she does not plan to make a political debut. Preity was recently appointed as one of the members of the 18-member CBFC panel. Other members of the panel include Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty and others.

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