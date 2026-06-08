Why was Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh's Takht shelved? Actor Mahir Pandhi finally reveals the reason

New Delhi:

It was in 2019, when filmmaker-producer Karan Johar posted a photo of a majestic throne, with the title and star cast of what was supposed to be his magnum opus - Takht. Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor were the key cast of the film, as per the announcement. However, the film was never made and was shelved without any formal announcement.

Years later, the curiosity around the film never died. However, we finally have a reason as to why the film never took shape.

Why was Takht shelved?

Actor Mahir Pandhi was also roped in for a key role in Takht. He opened up about why the film never made it to the floors and how difficult it was for him to come to terms with its cancellation. According to the actor, Takht faced challenges that went far beyond scheduling issues. Explaining what went wrong, he told Mid-Day, “Takht was not a normal film. It was Mr Yash Johar’s last dream project and had a historic connection to it. When you write a script based on history, you can’t change the facts. Once COVID happened, it became extremely difficult to bring together so many actors and align their dates.”

The actor further revealed that the project's budget had ballooned beyond Rs 200 crore, creating additional hurdles for the makers. He added, “Even if you wanted to plan it two years later, it would have been impossible to get the entire cast together. And if you make Takht today, you would have to rewrite the script from scratch because the audience has changed.”

For Mahir, the shelving of Takht was particularly heartbreaking. Being part of a Dharma Productions film of that scale was a major milestone in his career, and he admitted that he had already begun living that dream. “I was almost living that dream. I was being invited to parties, and they made me feel welcome. I was made to feel like a part of the film. If I look back, only I know how difficult it was to accept the fact that a Dharma film was not going to happen for me,” he shared.

When was Takht slated for release?

In February 2020, Karan Johar unveiled the release plans for Takht and confirmed that the ambitious period drama was slated to hit theatres on Christmas 2021. Sharing the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker introduced the ensemble cast, which included Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. At the time, he wrote, "Presenting #TAKHT. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021 (sic)."

Takht was believed to be set in the Mughal era. However, the film could never take shape.

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