Why was film Mahaprabhu Jagannath banned? The controversy behind the Supreme Court hearing explained

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday (July 17) declined to permit the immediate release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath during the ongoing Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. However, the film is permitted to release after July 28. But what is the controversy around the film? Here's what is known.

What is the controversy around Mahaprabhu Jagannath?

The controversy around Mahaprabhu Jagannath began after production house Ele Animations released a teaser of the film on June 6, 2026, announcing that the animated film would hit theatres on July 10. Soon after the teaser was released, objections were raised over the way Lord Jagannath had been portrayed in the film.

As per Live Law, following concerns from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the body that manages the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, the filmmakers arranged a special screening for Puri Gajapati Maharaja and SJTA members. During the screening, several objections were reportedly raised over scenes that were said to depict stories not in line with established Jagannath traditions and the deity's spiritual history.

According to reports, the filmmakers assured the Maharaja and the SJTA that the suggested changes would be incorporated to ensure the film aligned with long-standing religious beliefs, traditions and cultural values.

However, the petitioners later told the Orissa High Court that the producers went ahead with plans to release the film on July 17 without making the required or substantial changes. They also sought the cancellation of the film's certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Mahaprabhu Jagannath to release after Rath Yatra

On July 17, the Supreme Court refused to allow the film's immediate release during the ongoing Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. At the same time, it allowed the makers to release the film on or after July 28, after the festival concludes.

The apex court also issued notices to the Centre, the Odisha government, the CBFC, the SJTA and other parties while hearing an appeal against the Orissa High Court's interim order that had stayed the film's release.

The High Court had earlier observed that the objections related to the film's portrayal of Lord Jagannath required detailed judicial scrutiny before it could be released. The film was originally scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 17, while its Delhi screening, planned for July 16, was also postponed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard the matter after senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for the filmmakers, sought an urgent hearing. Although he requested that the case be taken up on Thursday, the court listed it for hearing on Friday.

Also read: Why is Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrated? The fascinating story behind Lord Jagannath's annual journey