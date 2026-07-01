Why isn't Mohit Suri directing Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2? Filmmaker reveals

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is all set to release on August 14, 2026. The sequel will be released 19 years after Awarapan was first released in 2007. While the storyline will start from where it left off, there are a few things that are different in the sequel. While Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri, Part 2 will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the Notebook fame. Recently, Suri, who is basking in the success of Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, spoke about the film.

Mohit Suri on not helming Awarapan 2

While Awarapan 2 is generating buzz, one familiar face will not be returning. Director Mohit Suri is not helming the sequel. Suri revealed that he was never approached to direct Awarapan 2. "I was never actually offered it before, that's all. I think they wanted to work, but it's not that. I would work with Emraan at the drop of a hat. The problem with him is that I've done eight films with him. He knows me so well. I have to give him a role; I can't just hustle him into doing some part. But I think it will be more beneficial for me than for him," he told NDTV.

Mohit Suri and Emraan Hashmi's hit films

Mohit Suri and Emraan Hashmi have shared one of Bollywood's most successful actor-director collaborations. Suri made his directorial debut with Zeher in 2005, starring Emraan Hashmi. The duo later teamed up for several successful films, including Kalyug (2005), Awarapan (2007) and Murder 2 (2011), all of which remain fan favourites.

When will Awarapan 2 hit theatres?

Awarapan 2 is all set to release on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend. At the box office, the film will go head-to-head with Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and backed by Aamir Khan.

The film will start off from where it left: "Awarapan 2 is the story that begins where Awarapan left off. Along with familiar hearts, new voices have joined us to carry this journey forward. Like every family, ours has grown with new members and it has only become bigger and stronger."

He continued, "My hope has always been to take the world of Awarapan far beyond a single film. Everyone who has been a part of this journey - past, present, and future - will always be a part of Awarapan. We will continue to celebrate this journey together."

The sequel is directed by Nitin Kakkar and penned by Bilal Siddiqui. It has been produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner.

Also read: How will Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 begin? Makers reveal sequel starts where…