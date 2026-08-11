Why is the internet talking about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar? Sunita Ahuja's reaction goes viral

New Delhi:

Govinda is the latest talk of the internet after he was spotted with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar at the airport. A video of the two has surfaced online and is now doing the rounds on social media, sparking buzz. As the video spread like wildfire, Sunita Ahuja, the Partner actor's wife, has reacted to it.

Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar's airport video that left fans talking

Govinda and Komal have been seen together at several public appearances in recent times. However, neither of them has spoken about the ongoing speculations. Their latest airport appearance has fuelled conversations on the internet.

For the unversed, Komal is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Govinda in Roopa. The film is being touted as Govinda's comeback project. The actress has also reportedly been associated with another upcoming Govinda film, Duniyadari. However, there has been no official confirmation on this.

Who is Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Komal Rani Swarnkar, also known as Rani Swarnkar, is an emerging actress who is preparing to make her debut in Hindi cinema. She was not widely known to mainstream audiences before her association with Govinda's upcoming films brought her into the spotlight. According to reports, she hails from Uttar Pradesh.

There is limited credible information available about her personal life and family background. Her age and educational details are also not publicly known.

How did Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja react?

The airport video of Govinda and Komal has also drawn attention from the former's wife Sunita Ahuja. During a recent pap appearance, the Lock Upp 2 contestant was asked about the video and Komal. She responded with the Hindi saying, “Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi (a person loses the ability to tell right from wrong)," suggesting that she was unhappy with the situation.

Recently, Govinda spoke about Sunita and how she expresses her love. The actor told ANI, “Doori banane ke liye tohmat lagana zaroori hai kya? Kaamyabi ke liye apno ki burai zaroori hai kya? (Is it important to defame someone if you have to maintain distance? Is it necessary to insult your own in order to achieve success?). But sometimes, that’s easy. But it should be done tactfully. Like Sunita praises me four times, before insulting me. I see more love in there."

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja in 2019.

Also read:

Sunita Ahuja defends Govinda over hair patch claims: ' Many heroes do it, what's there to hide?'