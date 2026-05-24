Why is Santy Sharma trending? Here's what we know about the rapper

New Delhi:

Rapper and music artist Santy Sharma has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP) movement by sharing a statement. His post has generated significant buzz across social media platforms. He has criticised the CJP and urged people to participate in any movement only after careful consideration.

What does Santy Sharma's post say?

Writing on his Instagram account, the rapper stated, 'The 'Cockroach Janata Party' appears to be more of an internet drama than a serious movement. Nowadays, many people follow trends without verifying the backgrounds of those spearheading such campaigns. The founder of this so-called CJP reportedly has ties to the Aam Aadmi Party. He has previously shared several posts that appeared to be critical of India itself."

Concerns raised regarding this issue

The rapper noted that while criticising governments and institutions is a vital component of democracy, emotionally charged online movements lacking any constructive direction can foster social instability. He also expressed concerns regarding the growing influence of algorithm-driven content, meme culture, and viral outrage within contemporary political discourse. It is also a matter of concern that the majority of the support these movements receive on social media reportedly originates from accounts in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other entities pushing an anti-India agenda. Indians must remain vigilant regarding the methods of digital manipulation and propaganda employed online.

What is the CJP trend?

It is worth noting that the 'CJP' trend has rapidly emerged in India as a digital movement among users. What initially began as satirical internet content subsequently evolved into a platform for discussing broader issues such as unemployment, inflation, academic pressures and governance.

Who is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma is an Indian rapper, singer, and internet personality known for his music releases and his outspoken views on trending social and digital issues. In recent times, he has carved a distinct niche for himself through his music, public statements, and involvement in internet controversies.

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