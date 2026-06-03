Why is Nushrratt Bharuccha in the spotlight? Her Instagram Story has everyone talking

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been trending on social media after an Instagram post allegedly linked to her went viral online. The post is said to be related to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 win and has become the talk of the town.

For the unversed, a screen recording video that appears to be taken from Nushrratt's Instagram Story is going viral, drawing reactions. However, people started wondering if the post was really shared by the actress.

Why is Nushrratt Bharuccha suddenly trending after a viral Instagram story linked to the RCB win?

The viral clip shares Nushrratt Bharuccha sharing a post for RCB's IPL 2026 title win on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The clip reportedly includes objectionable sound, which further sparked reactions. The viral video also has Nushrratt's cutout photo. Take a look at the screengrab below:

(Image Source : X: @LONELY_PRABH)A screengrab showing a viral Instagram Story appeared to be from Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram handle.

However, there is no confirmed or verified evidence that the post was shared from the actress’s official Instagram account.

Was the post actually shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha?

As the clip went viral, several users questioned its authenticity and whether it was genuinely uploaded from the actress’s official Instagram account. At present, there is no confirmed or verified evidence that Nushrratt Bharuccha shared the viral Instagram Story.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is yet to comment on this matter.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's work front

On the professional front, the-41-year-old actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the silent comedy film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, alongside Sohum Shah, Nora Fatehi, Omkar Kapoor and Sharib Hashmi. Written and directed by Ashok G, the film did not perform well at the box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, it grossed Rs 17 lakh in India. However, it later arrived on the Netflix platform.

The film follows the story of a mute man whose life takes a turn and falls into chaos after his wife leaves him over a misunderstanding. Nushrratt Bharuccha is best known for her performances in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Chhorii, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

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