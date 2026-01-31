Why is Dhurandhar song 'Fa9la' famed rapper Flipperachi trending? Know here Flipperachi, the singer of the song Fa9la from the film Dhurandhar has achieved great success since the release of the film and now his creation has made it into the 'Guinness World Records'.

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi's song Fa9la has set a record. When this song came out, everyone was humming it. Now this song has set a record for being at the top of the Billboard Arabia charts for the longest time.

Yes! The already popular song in India, Fa9la that made rapper Flipperachi an overnight star has earned him another accolade. This song from Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has officially made it into the 'Guinness World Record'.

Rapper's reaction

Flipperachi is very happy to have his name in the 'Guinness World Records'. He shared several images on his social profiles and wrote, 'Guinness World Records, Habibi! This is a great feeling. This song became famous in a language (Hindi) in which it was not sung. I was told that the song is at the top of four different charts.'

Fa9la reaches the top

It is significant to note that the song Fa9la reached the top of the charts created by Billboard Arabia: 'Top 100 Artists', 'Hot 100 Songs', 'Top 50 Khaleeji' and 'Top 50 Arabic Hip Hop'. In India, this song remained at the top on many platforms. After its release, this song became very popular. Many people created reels using it.

When was Dhurandhar released?

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, was released on December 5, 2026. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features actors like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R Madhavan. Dhurandhar performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning Rs 835.85 crore in India and Rs 1301.5 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar is out on Netflix

After as successful run at the box office in India and overseas, the spy thriller was released on Netflix on January 30, 2026, Friday. The movie is currently trending on number 1 spot on OTT giant Netflix India.

