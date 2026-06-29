Why is Aishwarya Rai's song, Nimbooda, from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam trending? Know here

New Delhi:

Would you believe that Aishwarya Rai's song Nimbooda has been included in a textbook for Class 5 students? Moreover, the book is for the English subject, not for a course on culture or cinema. The lyrics of Nimbooda, a hit song from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai, have been printed in the book.

As soon as this came to light on social media, the song made it to Google trends.

Questions raised over the error

The inclusion of this famous Aishwarya Rai song in the Odisha Class 5 English textbook was reportedly a mistake. Students are now reading it, and images of the book are circulating widely online. This major oversight has sparked criticism and questions.

According to a report by Odisha TV, the issue gained traction after copies of the book appeared online. Netizens are reacting on social media, criticizing this serious lapse in the education sector. The error has raised questions about the people involved in preparing, reviewing, and publishing school textbooks. People are asking if the book was published without any editing.

Screenshots of the error go viral

Screenshots showing the alleged error in the textbook are going viral on social media. While some are commenting humorously, others are raising serious questions. The incident has also cast a critical eye on the education system. However, officials have not yet issued a statement regarding this error.

See the post here:

About the song and the film

Nimbooda is one of the most popular songs from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam released in 1999. This folk-like song has been rendered by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Karsan Sagathia and Shankar Mahadevan, has been composed by Ismail Darbar and penned by lyricist Mehboob. Its dynamic choreography, by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has made it an everlasting favorite. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jhamu Sughand.

The movie featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in leading roles. It became a highly acclaimed movie both critically and commercially, having earned almost Rs 51.38 crore in total worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The music album of the movie, composed by Ismail Darbar, continues to be one of the most appreciated albums in Bollywood, along with popular tracks such as Tadap Tadap, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein and Nimbooda.

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