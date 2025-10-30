'Why are you following me,' irritated Gauri Spratt asks paparazzi, video goes viral | Watch Aamir Khan's girlfriend, Gauri, is often seen avoiding the paparazzi. Now a video has surfaced online, where she can be seen lashing out at the paps.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. However, their outing became a bit tense when paparazzi began following her, taking photos and videos. This upset her, and in a video, she is seen losing her temper.

While heading out for work in Bandra, she was surrounded by photographers, which angered her. In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, she was clearly upset, requesting them to back off. As she exited the car, she can be heard saying, 'Why are you following me? Leave me alone.'

Gauri Spratt's relation with paparazzi

This isn't the first time Gauri has been seen avoiding cameras. Even before this, she has been seen refusing to pose for photographers in public places and during evening walks. In fact, she posed with Aamir Khan only once, a few months ago at a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par. Although Aamir has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight, his relationship with Gauri often attracts public attention. Aamir revealed on his 60th birthday in March that he is in a relationship with Gauri.

Aamir Khan on his relationship with Gauri

A few months ago, he told The Indian Express that he is 'married to Gauri from the heart.' He said, "'Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are completely committed to each other. And we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in the heart I am already married to her. So whether we formalize it or not, I will decide as we go along.'

For the unversed, there is a 14-year age difference between 60-year-old Aamir and 46-year-old Gauri. Before dating Gauri, Aamir was married to film producer Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. The couple has a son, Azad, and announced their divorce in 2021 after 16 years of marriage. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. The couple has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They divorced in 2002.

