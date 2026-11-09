Why are filmmakers returning to Indian epics? From Ramayana to a new wave of mythological films

Indian cinema seems to be looking towards its past to find stories for the future. From the Ramayana and Mahabharata to lesser-known mythological characters and regional legends, filmmakers are increasingly exploring India's traditional narratives. Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is perhaps the biggest example of this renewed interest. But the trend did not begin with this film. Several projects over the years have shown that audiences are willing to embrace Indian stories when they are backed by strong storytelling and cinematic ambition.

Set for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026, Ramayana Part 1 features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Backed by producer Namit Malhotra, the two-part adaptation is being mounted on a grand scale, with international technical talent and extensive visual effects. The second instalment is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

The expectations are understandably high. Ramayana is a story that generations have grown up hearing, and audiences already have their own understanding of its characters. The challenge for the makers will be to offer a fresh cinematic experience without losing the emotional depth of the epic. There is also a commercial opportunity in building a franchise around a story that already has a vast audience.

The success of Indian stories on the big screen

There are strong precedents for this growing interest. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise demonstrated how stories inspired by Indian mythology, folklore and royal traditions could become major theatrical spectacles. Although not a direct adaptation of a Hindu epic, its themes of loyalty, sacrifice, dynasties and larger-than-life heroes resonated with audiences. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion went on to become one of Indian cinema's biggest box office successes.

More recently, Hanu-Man combined superhero storytelling with devotion to Lord Hanuman, while animated film Mahavatar Narsimha demonstrated that mythological stories could also find a substantial theatrical audience.

It is worth distinguishing between mythology and folklore here. Ramayana and Mahavatar Narsimha are rooted in Hindu epics and mythology, while films such as Kantara and Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra draw from regional folklore, traditions and cultural beliefs. Kantara, in particular, showed how a story rooted in local traditions could travel across India. These films may belong to different storytelling traditions, but they point towards a similar interest in narratives beyond conventional mainstream cinema.

Why are filmmakers returning to these stories?

Familiarity is one reason. Many audiences have grown up hearing stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata or learning about regional legends through their families and communities. This existing emotional connection gives filmmakers a strong starting point.

But the appeal is not limited to religious storytelling. Baahubali, Hanu-Man and the upcoming Varanasi show how Indian cultural references can be combined with adventure, fantasy and action. Better visual effects, animation and production design have also made it possible to recreate elaborate kingdoms, supernatural characters and large-scale battles.

There is a franchise opportunity, too. Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation, Hombale Films is developing the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, and Lokah has opened up possibilities for a larger superhero world. Producers are increasingly looking at these stories as properties that can extend beyond a single film.

However, Om Raut's Adipurush is a reminder that a familiar subject and a big budget do not guarantee success. The film faced criticism over its dialogues, visual treatment and interpretation of the Ramayana. When filmmakers adapt stories audiences hold close, expectations are considerably higher.

From Parshuram to Krishna, the next wave

The upcoming slate suggests that filmmakers are looking beyond the most familiar characters. Hombale Films is developing the animated Mahavatar Parshuram, scheduled for December 2027, while Vicky Kaushal is set to portray Parshuram in Amar Kaushik's live-action Mahavatar. SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is another ambitious project blending adventure and fantasy with mythological elements. It is scheduled for April 7, 2027.

Dharma Productions is also reportedly developing a film centred on Radha and Krishna. Other announced projects include Tana Riri, based on two sisters from Gujarat, and Ajay Abhimanyu Ki Mahabharat. Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 is also scheduled for release on November 6, 2026.

The variety is interesting. Filmmakers are exploring everything from major epics to regional legends and lesser-known characters. But scale alone cannot sustain this interest. These stories have endured because of their emotional conflicts, relationships and moral dilemmas, not simply their battles and larger-than-life characters.

Ramayana will be an important test of this renewed interest. Its success could open doors for more Indian stories, but the larger opportunity lies in telling them with imagination, sensitivity and strong writing.

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