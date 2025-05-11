Who was Vikram Gaikwad? Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh mourn the demise of National Award winner National Award-winning makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad died on Saturday in Mumbai. Several prominent celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, took to their social media handles to pay tribute.

New Delhi:

The National Award-winning make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad passed away on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Mumbai. In his career, he has worked with famous Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma, among others. He was best known for his work in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, PK and 83.

Several Bollywood actors, including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, expressed their grief and paid tribute to Vikram Gaikwad on their respective social media handles.

Aamir Khan

Taare Zameen Par actor Aamir Khan shared a note from the Instagram handle of 'aamirkhanproductions' and wrote, 'It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to the legendary make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad. I had the pleasure of working with him in films like Dangal, PK and Rang De Basanti, to name a few. He was a true master of his craft and his work transformed many actors into unforgettable characters that will love forever on screen. Heartfelt condolences to the family from me, and everyone at AKP. We will miss you Dada, a.'

Arjun Kapoor

Taking to the Instagram stories, Ishqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, 'Had the pleasure of watching & admiring Dada work his magic when we did Panipat together. A gentle soul with a gracious stroke of genius,' along with folded hands emoji.

Ranveer Singh

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram profile and shared a picture of the National Award winner and wrote, 'Dada,' along with multiple emojis, including a broken red heart emoji.

For those who don't know, Vikram won multiple National Film Awards for Best Make-up Artist in the years 2011, 2012 and 2014. His last rites were performed on Saturday at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

