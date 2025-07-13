Who was Kota Srinivasa Rao? A look at his filmography and iconic roles Kota Srinivasa Rao was a veteran actor of Telugu cinema who also dubbed for Hindi films. He passed away on Sunday morning. Know about Rao's filmography here.

New Delhi:

One of the shining stars of South Indian cinema was Kota Srinivasa Rao, whose film and political journey is no less than an inspiration. An artist who set an example by embracing struggles not only on screen but also in theatre, politics and personal life. Kota Srinivasa Rao, who was ill for a long time, breathed his last on Sunday morning. Let's have a look at his film and political career here.

When did Kota Srinivasa Rao's career start?

Kota Srinivasa Rao started his career with theatre and then gradually moved towards films. He entered the big screen with the 1978 Telugu film 'Pranam Khareedu'. After this, he never looked back and has acted in more than 750 films. His acting was not limited to just numbers, but in every character, he made a special place in the hearts of the audience with the depth of his acting.

Iconic films

Whether it was the role of a villain or a sensitive father, Kota used to get into every character completely. His acting in films like 'Attarintiki Daredi', 'Chhatrapati', 'Bommarillu', 'Shiva' and 'Gayam' is still appreciated. His role always proved that even actors doing side roles can beat the mainstream glamour. In his long career, Srinivasa Rao had worked with many big actors from the South. Kota Srinivasa has worked with veteran actors like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prabhas and Allu Arjun.

A look at his Hindi films

Kota Srinivasa Rao has worked in many Hindi films. His major Hindi films include films like 'Sarkar', 'Darling', 'Baaghi' and 'Luck'.

Kota Srinivasa Rao's award list

Kota Rao has been awarded the State Nandi Award nine times for his acting. In 2012, he also received the SIIMA Award for the film 'Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum'. He also made a special identity in Tamil cinema through the film 'Sammy' in 2003. Apart from this, he has also received the Padma Shri Award from the President of India in the year 2015.

Apart from these, he was awarded with Special Jury Award for 'Pratighatna' (1985) under the Nandi Awards, the Best Villain Award for his villainous roles in films like 'Gayam' (1993), 'Thirpu' (1994), 'Ganesh' (1998), 'Chinna' (2001) and the Best Actor award for 'Little Soldiers' (1996), 'Aa Naluguru' (2004), 'Pellaina Kothalo' (2006).

His political career

Along with films, Kota Srinivasa Rao also played an active role in politics. He served the people as an MLA from Vijayawada East in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1999 to 2004. As an actor and public representative, he understood different aspects of society and presented them through his art.

About Kota Srinivas's personal life

Talking about his personal life, Kota Rao's life also saw many ups and downs. He had a family of wife Rukmini and three children, but in 2010, his son Venkat Anjaneya Prasad died in a road accident. Prasad himself was a promising actor and acted in films like 'Gayam 2' with his father. Kota's younger brother, Kota Shankar Rao, is also in the field of acting and works in serials.

Also Read: Kota Srinivasa Rao, Telugu actor who worked in 750 films, dies at 83 due to prolonged illness