Who was Harshil Kalia, model-actor who died in a car crash in Rajasthan?

New Delhi:

Harshil Kalia, a 30-year-old actor-model, died in a late-night car crash on March 23, just as her career was beginning to find steady ground. For many who followed her work, the news came without warning. Harshil had been building visibility, step by step, moving from modelling into acting, and slowly carving out a space for herself in the industry.

Who was Harshil Kalia?

Based in Jaipur, Harshil Kalia started as a model and steadily grew her online presence, especially on Facebook, where she had over five thousand followers. That visibility helped her move into acting, where she became part of several regional projects and digital content.

She appeared in the web series Crime Next Door, alongside actors such as Anupriya Goenka, Yashpal Sharma, Sahil Vaid and Vatsal Sheth. Alongside that, she featured in several Rajasthani music videos and also worked as a news anchor. Over time, she came to be seen as someone relatable on screen, particularly among younger viewers.

Harshil Kalia Jaipur accident: Details and ongoing probe

Harshil Kalia was reportedly on her way back home from work when the accident took place. It happened around 11:30 pm on Shipra Path Road, a route that usually sees steady late-night movement. What followed unfolded quickly.

According to initial information, the car she was travelling in lost control and hit a divider, after which it overturned onto its left side. CCTV footage from the area captures the moment, showing the impact and the vehicle flipping over.

People nearby reached the spot soon after. They helped turn the vehicle upright and pulled her out before rushing her to a private hospital. Doctors later declared her dead. She had suffered serious head injuries.

Police have begun looking into the sequence of events leading up to the crash. They are examining whether speed played a role or if another vehicle may have attempted to overtake, causing the loss of control. The post-mortem has been completed, and her body has been handed over to the family. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and more clarity is expected in the coming days.

Also read: Actor-model Harshil Kalia, 30, dies in Jaipur road accident after car crashes into divider