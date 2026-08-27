Who was Ankit Balyan? All about the Haryanvi singer who was shot outside his gym in Shamli

New Delhi:

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday evening. According to the police, unidentified attackers opened fire at him before fleeing the spot. Balyan was a popular name in the Haryanvi music industry, with each of his YouTube videos garnering over 1-3 crore views.

Who was Ankit Balyan?

Balyan was known for his work as a Haryanvi singer and YouTuber. His YouTube channel had more than 367,000 subscribers. He also appeared in music videos as a singer and performer and collaborated with several artists.

A number of his videos featured guns, firearms and SUVs. Police are now looking into his professional and personal associations as part of the investigation into his killing.

What were Ankit Balyan's most popular songs?

Some of Ankit Balyan's most popular songs include Body Builder, Ek Khtola Jail Ke Bhitar, Savidhan, PTI, 112 NE, and others. Court Me Goli was also one of his most popular and highly controversial tracks.

How did Ankit Balyan die?

The incident took place in the Kotwali area of Shamli. Balyan had reportedly just stepped out of the gym on August 26 when the attackers arrived on two motorcycles and fired multiple rounds. He died at the spot.

Shamli police have launched an investigation into the killing. Police teams have also been formed to identify and arrest those responsible. "The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused," SP MP Singh said.

CCTV footage from the area is also being examined. Investigators are trying to establish exactly what happened and identify the shooters.

Gogi gang connection under police scanner

The killing has also triggered speculation about a possible connection with the Gogi gang. A social media post allegedly claiming responsibility for Balyan's murder surfaced on Thursday. Police are examining the post and have not yet established its authenticity.

The alleged post was attributed to a user named Bholu Sahapuriya. It also mentioned Balyan's song "Court Me Goli", which was released around three years ago.

The song has now come under the police scanner because of its alleged connection to Balyan's reported dispute with the Gogi gang. The track was reportedly based on a courtroom shooting. Jitendra Mann Gogi, the gangster associated with the gang, was killed inside Delhi's Rohini Court in 2021.

The purported social media post claimed that Balyan's killing was carried out as revenge over the song. It also alleged that he had links with rivals of the gang. "He has met with his fate, and all those who go against us will also face similar consequences. This is just the start; everyone's turn will come," the post read.

Police are now investigating whether the social media claim has any connection to the murder.

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