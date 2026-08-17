Who was Ananya Raj? Know about the Ghost actor who died at 27 and her famous films

New Delhi:

Actress Ananya Raj, who appeared in Hindi films including Vikram Bhatt's Ghost, 7 Hours to Go and The Final Exit, has died at the age of 27. Her family confirmed the news on Sunday, August 16, and shared that she had been dealing with physical and mental health issues for more than a year.

According to a statement shared by her family on Instagram, Ananya passed away in the early hours of July 15. The family decided to announce her death a month later and requested privacy as they grieve her loss. The news of her untimely demise has left fans deeply shocked and curious to know more about her life and notable work. Here’s a look at her career and some of her most famous films.

Who was Ananya Raj?

For those who may not know, Ananya Raj was an Indian actress who worked in several Hindi and regional films during her acting career. Reportedly, she grew up in Mumbai and entered the showbiz industry by appearing in music videos and films. She died in the early hours of July 15 at the age of 27. She was born on October 22, 1998.

Ananya Raj's films and acting career

Ananya Raj was known for her appearances in Hindi films. She was part of the 2016 film 7 Hours to Go, which starred Shiv Panditt, Sandeepa Dhar and Varun Badola. The film was directed by Saurabh Varma. She later appeared in The Final Exit, a 2017 horror film directed by Dhwanil Mehta. The movie featured actors including Kunaal Roy Kapur and Scarlett Mellish Wilson.

Ananya was also seen in Ghost, the 2019 horror thriller starring Shivam Bhaargava, Sanaya Irani and Ananya Raj. The film was directed by Vikram Bhatt and revolved around a haunted house and the supernatural events surrounding its residents.

According to IMDb, she featured in music videos like Khuda Meherbaan, Jaguar and others. She later appeared in Telugu film Thaggedhe Le alongside Mahesh Achanta and Naveen Chandra. The film was directed by Srinivas Raju.

Family confirms Ananya Raj's demise with a social media post

In the official statement, Ananya's family described her as a strong-willed person who lived life on her own terms. They said she had been facing physical and mental health difficulties for over a year but continued to deal with them with courage.

The note read, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them"

It further added, "She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude."

Fans took to social media to express their condolences and remember the actress for her work on screen.

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Ananya Raj, Ghost actor, dies at 27 after year-long health battle, family says she passes away in her sleep