Who is the 'mystery woman' spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput's residence on June 14?

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case is getting complicated with each new revelation. While Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case, another battle is being fought between Sushant and Rhea's family on social media. On Sunday, another video surfaced the internet in which a 'mystery girl' is being spotted outside Sushant's residence in Bandra on the day of his suicide on June 14. She was also spotted in the room in which the actor alleged was found hanging.

The viral video has raised many questions regarding the actor's suicide and if the evidence was erased from the crime spot. The video shows the 'mystery girl' talking to someone outside Sushant's residence. Then, in another glimpse of her inside the room, she can be seen talking to the same man who is holding a black bag. According to our sources, the woman is identified to be Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's girlfriend Jameela Caluttwala and the man with whom she has been spotted talking is the late actor's domestic help Dipesh.

On the other hand, Sushant's former staff member Ankit Acharya has claimed that there were two bodies and two ambulances when Sushant was taken to the hospital after he was allegedly found hanging. Also, the actor was taken to Cooper Hospital which was 30 minutes away from his Bandra residence rather than Bhabha Hospital which was just 7 minutes away. Questions are being raised about why the actor was taken to the faraway hospital? Also, why were there two dead bodies and two ambulances? Interestingly, Disha Salian and Jiah Khan's post-mortem was also done in the Cooper hospital.

Meanwhile, the ED has questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her family, former manager Shruti Modi, personal staff including his servant, in connection with the money laundering case it is probing in the matter. According to top ED officials, the agency recorded the statements of Sushant's domestic staff Pankaj Dubey, Rajat Mewati and Dipesh Sawant under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. On Monday, ED has once again summoned Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah.

