Who is Shraddha Dubey, influencer and makeup artist linked to Lucknow cafe owner's death case?

Influencer and make-up artist Shraddha Dubey has been in the news following the death of 27-year-old cafe owner and businessman Shiva Sharma in Lucknow. Dubey has been accused of involvement in the case, although the allegations against her are yet to be established. Recently, she released a video denying the allegations levelled against her.

With Dubey's name emerging in the case, many are curious to know more about her personal and professional life. Here's everything you need to know about the influencer and the case surrounding Sharma's death.

Who is Shraddha Dubey?

Shraddha Dubey is an influencer, model and make-up artist reportedly from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. She built her public profile through modelling assignments, beauty pageants and fashion events.

Dubey has an Instagram account, Stylebook by Shraddha, and has a following of around 142K followers, where she shares content related to her public profile. She has also featured in a music video released by a prominent music company around seven years ago. The video has garnered approximately 2.7 lakh views on YouTube.

What happened to Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma?

For the unversed, Shiva Sharma, a 27-year-old cafe owner and businessman, died after falling from Awadh Green Apartment in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on October 9. According to PTI, an official said that a Mahindra Scorpio-N registered to fashion model Shraddha Dubey was found parked in Rupaidiha, around one kilometre from the Nepal border.

However, influencer Shraddha Dubey has denied allegations linked to her boyfriend Shiva Sharma’s death in Lucknow. She claimed that Sharma died by suicide and said she is ready to cooperate with the police investigation.

In a video, Dubey denied the allegations against her, claiming that she had been unnecessarily dragged into the case. She also appealed to the media to refrain from linking her name to Sharma's death.

Addressing reports that she was absconding, Dubey said she was willing to cooperate with the police and present her side of the story. She said, "I request the media not to link my name to this. I request everyone to stop linking my name to any high-ranking officials or politicians. I am not connected with anyone and I don't know anyone."

Dubey also maintained that she had done nothing wrong and asked people to exercise caution before making allegations against a woman. Claiming that Sharma's death was a suicide and not a murder, she said, "I am not absconding, and I am ready to cooperate with the authorities. I will tell them the complete truth. I request everyone to think at least a hundred times before connecting a girl's name with anyone. I am completely honest and I have not done anything wrong. It was not a murder, but a suicide."

According to reports, Shraddha Dubey is originally from Rae Bareli and has also won the 'Best Face of Lucknow' title.

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